Jackson man found with homemade bomb arraigned

HILLSDALE — A Jackson man found to be in possession of a homemade bomb, shotgun and a large quantity of illegal narcotics was arraigned Wednesday, April 10, in the 2B District Court.

The Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Task Force tracked down Joseph Michael Lazarus, 26, to the Baw Beese Inn Tuesday and took him into custody on outstanding warrants out of Calhoun County and Jackson County.

During a subsequent vehicle inventory search of the homeless man’s car, authorities discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, baggies, scales, cocaine and a 12 gauge shotgun.

But when troopers discovered what they believed to be a homemade explosive device, they pulled back, secured the area, and called in for assistance from the MSP Bomb Squad.

The device was described as a small, homemade pipe bomb type device and it was rendered safe before being transported away as evidence.

Lazarus was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Megan Stiverson on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of explosives, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and will be represented by a court appointed attorney when he appears back in court at 10:30 a.m. April 17 for a probable cause conference.

Turning to bond, Stiverson said it was unlikely that Lazarus would be leaving jail on pretrial release due to his outstanding warrants out of Calhoun County and Jackson County.

Nonetheless, Stiverson set Lazarus’ bond at $75,000 cash.

“I believe that Mr. Lazarus poses a significant threat to the community,” Stiverson said.

Lazarus faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

