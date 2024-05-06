Jackson man found in Hillsdale with homemade bomb pleads guilty

HILLSDALE — A Jackson man found to be in possession of a homemade explosive device, shotgun and a large quantity of illegal narcotics in April entered into a plea agreement Monday, May 6, in 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Joseph Michael Lazarus, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a concealed weapon with the agreement that more serious charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of explosives and felony firearms are to be dismissed.

Lazarus was the target of a Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Task Force investigation that spanned Calhoun, Jackson and Hillsdale counties that culminated in his arrest on outstanding warrants out of Jackson and Calhoun counties on April 9.

The fugitive task force located Lazarus at the Baw Beese Inn on the east side of Hillsdale, and during a subsequent search of his car, authorities discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, baggies, scales, cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun.

When troopers discovered what they believed to be a homemade explosive device, they pulled back, secured the area, and called for assistance from the MSP Bomb Squad.

The device was described as a small, homemade pipe bomb-type device, and it was rendered safe before being transported away as evidence.

Lazarus is being held on a $75,000 cash bond and faces up to 10 years in prison at the time of his sentencing, which is tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 17.

