Jackson man accused of drunk driving in Toms River crash that sent two to the hospital

TOMS RIVER - A Jackson man has been charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto after a Saturday morning crash, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Monday.

Erick Perez-Ramirez, 40, was charged with two counts of assault by auto in connection with an car crash that occurred in Toms River during the early morning hours of April 20, Billhimer said.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., Toms River Police responded to the area of Bay Avenue and Ethan Court for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash, the prosecutor said. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Perez-Ramirez, with front seat passenger Viviana Arciniegas-Diaz, 33, of Toms River and back seat passengers William Rubiano, 31, and Maria Vega-Diaz, 33, both of Toms River, was traveling eastbound on Bay Avenue when it failed to negotiate a right hand turn in the road.

The Silverado ran off the road and struck a tree, Billhimer said. As a result of the crash, Arciniegas and Vega-Diaz were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of their injuries. They are both listed in stable condition. Rubiano and Perez-Ramirez were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Responding Officers observed that Perez-Ramirez appeared to be intoxicated at the scene of the crash, Billhimer said. They attempted to administer the standardized field sobriety tests (FSTs) to Perez-Ramirez, but he was unable to successfully perform the FSTs and was charged with driving under the influence and arrested.

Perez-Ramirez was then taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where a draw of his blood was obtained, according to the prosecutor. The results of the blood draw remain pending. Perez-Ramirez was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is lodged pending a detention hearing.

