Jackson man, 35, dies in early morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old Jackson man has died after a Jackson shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

Sherrod Slayton, 35, died on scene from “an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” Jackson police said.

Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt said officers had responded at about 2:51 a.m. to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street. When they arrived, they found Slayton in the parking lot at 651 Elizabeth Street.

Officials pronounced him dead on scene, Hitt said.

The director said early information points to an altercation between Slayton and “a male suspect in the area.” Hitt said it appears that Slayton had been running through the parking lot when he was shot.

Jackson ordinance cracks down on ‘nuisance crowds’

Jackson police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call Detective Andrew Fugate at 517-768-8787.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.