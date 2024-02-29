Jackson man, 23, charged with possession of child pornography

JACKSON−After receiving a tip from a task force, investigators found child pornography on the cell phone of a 23-year-old township man, authorities said.

Ricardo Espinoza Gonzalez was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

This investigation into Espinoza Gonzalez started after the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted local authorities, Billhimer said.

The task force had likewise received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in the area was uploading images of child sexual abuse.

The High Tech Crime Unit of the prosecutor's office honed in on an IP address linked to a Jackson Township home. The person in the home responsible for the uploads was eventually identified as Espinoza Gonzalez, Billhimer said.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office and the Jackson Police Department, along with the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant Wednesday at Espinoza Gonzalez' residence, Billhimer said. An initial forensic examination of Gonzalez's cell phone by the High Tech Crime Unit turned up several items of child pornography, Billhimer said.

Espinoza Gonzales remains at Ocean County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing.

Attorney information for Espinoza Gonzalez was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jackson man, 23, draws possession of child pornography charge