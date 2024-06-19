Jackson, Hattiesburg areas see improved unemployment rates

According to the latest report from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Jackson and Hattiesburg-area-counties are seeing record low unemployment rates, coinciding with the state's unemployment figures.

Unemployment reports from MDES are released every one to two months and the data reflects the month prior or earlier in the year.

The most recent data is from April of 2024.

Unemployment rates in the Jackson area

Year over year, Hinds County saw the most improvement from 2.5% in April 2023 to 1.8% this year. Rankin and Madison counties both fell 0.7% from April 2023, going from 2% and 2.1% to 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Hinds County currently has 1,820 people unemployed, compared to 2,610 in April 2023, showing 790 fewer people unemployed. Rankin County has 1,000, which is 500 fewer people than last year, and Madison 760 unemployed people, down 370 from 1,130 unemployed people from 2023.

Shown is a graphic of April unemployment data released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Unemployment rates in the Hattiesburg area

In the Hattiesburg area, Lamar and Forrest counties' unemployment rates fell 0.6% and 0.8% from 2.1% and 2.5%, respectively, in April 2023. Lamar and Forrest counties now sit at 1.5% and 1.7% unemployment.

There are currently 750 people unemployed in Forrest County, which shows a 70-person drop from 820 in April 2023. In Lamar County, there are now 460 unemployed, as compared to 650 in April 2023.

Jefcoat Fence crew members David King, foreground, of Harrisville and Blake Smith of Brandon work on erecting a chain link fence around the abandoned First Christian Church at the corner of State and High Streets in Jackson on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. In April, the Jackson and Hattiesburg area counties saw improved unemployment rates.

Unemployment figures in the state and nation

The State of Mississippi also experiences an improved jobless rate, falling 0.9% from April 2023 when it was 2.7%. Thate state's unemployment rate currently sits at 1.8%.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in a press release issued in April, said the unemployment figured reflect a strong state economy.

“This new data is further proof that Mississippi’s economy is on fire,” Reeves said. “We have had an unprecedented run of record-shattering private sector investment and new economic development projects in the last few years. We’ve secured more good-paying jobs for the people of our state, and this shows that it’s making a difference.”

That improvement counters a rise in unemployment on the national level, which rose to 3.5% from 3.1% in April 2023.

Across the state, there are 22,700 unemployed people, showing a 10,000 person decrease from last year. The United States' rate grew by 748,000 people from April 2023, with 5,894,000 people now unemployed.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

