Jackson deputy dies in off-duty accident Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Colleagues from Jackson County Office of the Sheriff are mourning the loss of one of their deputies after his off-duty death in a car accident.

Deputy Christopher Davis died in a car accident at the intersection of Seymour and Mount Hope roads in Waterloo Township Saturday, officials reported in a social media post.

Chris Davis was a Jackson County native and a full-time sheriff’s deputy who recently won the sheriff’s highest award, the Star of Valor, as well as the Distinguished Service Medal from the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association for his actions during the Robinson Road homicide investigation in 2023.

Jackson County Robinson Road homicide

Davis was Michigan Center High School graduate and a member of the sheriff’s team since 2022. He worked full-time in Parma Township.

“Chris was an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office, with two of his brothers, Brandon Fagan and Matthew Davis, serving as deputies in the corrections division,” officials said in the post Sunday.

“Known for his constant smile and ability to improve difficult situations, Chris had a profound passion for law enforcement. He was an outstanding deputy, a loving husband, brother, and son.”

Officials said grief counselors are working to support Davis’ family, as well as his colleagues from the sheriff’s office.

