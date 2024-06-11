Jackson delegates oppose MS Democratic Party boycotting State Fair

Some Jackson-based lawmakers in the Mississippi Legislature are upset with the Democratic Party for attempting to boycott the Mississippi State Fair later this year.

On Monday, the Mississippi Democratic Party issued a press release stating it intends to boycott the event, known for providing a large economic impact to Jackon, the state's capital city, as well as to the state.

In the release, the party wrote that a recent event held by Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson to support former President and now-convicted felon Donald Trump spurred its decision to boycott the festivities. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Congressional delegation on Trump trial Mississippi delegation divided on Trump guilty verdict in NY election interference trial

"By boycotting the state fair, we aim to send a clear message that the citizens of Mississippi will not support or tolerate the actions of leaders who stand with a convicted criminal," the statement read.

According to the MDAC and Visit Jackson figures Last year, the event drew about 500,000 people and generates about $30 million per year in tourism revenues within Jackson.

Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor, who represents Starkville in the House of Representatives, said in the release that Gipson's and other Republicans' statewide officials support of Trump is a blatant disregard of justice.

“It is deeply concerning and frankly alarming to see our state leaders, including Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Governor Tate Reeves, supporting a convicted felon," he said. "The time for action is now. We must take a stand against those who would undermine our democracy and the values we hold dear.”

Local Democratic Reps. Chris Bell and Fabian Nelson have both said they were not informed of the party's decision to boycott the fair.

On the morning after the last day of the 164th Mississippi State Fair, workers break down the event at the state fairgrounds in Jackson on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. On Monday, the Mississippi Democratic Party issued a statement that it intends to boycott the Mississippi State Fair this year.

Nelson said in a statement Monday evening that he will make the people of his district a priority, and may end up supporting the party's decision or come out against it.

"I have the utmost respect for our leadership and our party; however, my constituents and District 66 will always come first," Nelson said.

Bell told the Clarion Ledger Tuesday morning that he thinks the party should refocus its energies toward other pursuits, such as finding a candidate in the near future to unseat Gipson or another Republican candidate running for Ag Commissioner.

"Find someone who actually knows what his role is, as the Agriculture Commissioner, and stop focusing on politics," Bell said. "Stop focusing on national politics, as he should be focusing on trying to find ways to provide food for the hungry that reside within the state of Mississippi find ways to provide agricultural grants and opportunities for our farmers in the Delta, as well as provide opportunities for young adults to be involved in the agricultural process."

Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent representing North Jackson, said she did not agree with boycott, and she was perplexed at the correlation made from Democrats to boycott a state event based on a nationally political issue.

"I don't understand why because being upset about something that's occurring outside of Mississippi, we would choose to boycott one of the largest events that occurs in Mississippi and in the capital city," she said. "But again, I was not part of the decision-making process."

Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, declined to comment on the party's decision, but she did not say why.

Rep. Justis Gibbs did not return phone calls or messages seeking comment.

Other MS Democratic Party stories Former MS Democratic Party Chair no longer seeking reinstatement. DNC denies appeal

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State Fair boycotted by state Democratic Party