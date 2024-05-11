Jackson County Zoning Commission sets comprehensive-plan session

The Jackson County Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the final draft of the Jackson County Comprehensive Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the Community Room, Jackson County Courthouse, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, or via zoom, a news release says.

To join the zoom meeting, visit here.

Meeting ID: 896 0622 5510 Passcode: 783861 or dial In +312-626-6799

The East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) is helping the county with the plan. Information about the Jackson County Comprehensive Plan is available here. The public is invited to ask questions or to comment on the proposal at the public hearing. Written comments may be presented to the Zoning Commission at or before the public hearing.

Comments and questions also can be submited before the public hearing to ECIA Senior Planner Laura Carstens at lcarstens@ecia.org or to Zoning Administrator Lori Roling, Jackson County Courthouse, 201 West Platt St., or lroling@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.

To see the comprehensive plan executive summary, visit here.

JC-Comp-Plan-Ex-Sum-draft-05-01-24Download

