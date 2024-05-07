Jackson County set to return to Huntsville TV market in the fall

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents in Jackson County will soon have an easier time watching TV markets in Huntsville.

News 19 was told on Monday that Nielsen Designated Market Area (DMA) review would be transferring Jackson County to the Huntsville DMA in the Fall of 2024.

Congressman Dale Strong made the announcement on Monday regarding the change.

“An overwhelming majority of Jackson County residents rely on Huntsville television stations for severe weather coverage and state-specific news. I am proud to advocate for the thousands of Jackson County residents Alabamians who wanted to continue receiving local news from North Alabama,” said Strong.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reassigned Jackson County to the Chattanooga DMA based on market analytics from Nielsen. However, Congressman Strong requested that the FCC reverse this decision in the interest of public safety.

“As the member of Congress representing more than 52,000 Jackson County residents and a lifelong first responder, I view public safety as a top priority. I am hopeful that this reversal will give Jackson County resident’s the timely and relevant local news coverage their community deserves,” said Strong.

“As a former EMA director, I know firsthand how vital access to severe weather coverage is for our community. I was proud to partner with Congressman Strong and Jackson County leadership on behalf of the city to correct this decision. Scottsboro residents deserve nothing short of the most accurate news coverage, and returning to the Huntsville viewing market accomplishes this,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy.

According to the Nielsen DMA review based on viewing shares, Jackson County will be reassigned to Huntsville in the 2024-25 TV season, which starts on October 3, 2024.

