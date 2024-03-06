Jackson County to honor slain civil process server Drexel Mack in ceremony on Monday

A memorial ceremony has been announced by Jackson County Courts to honor the life and service of Drexel Mack, a civil process server who was shot and killed in a shooting in Independence last week.

The 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County planned a ceremony for 11 a.m. March 11 at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, 415 East 12th Street.

Mack was killed while trying to serve a writ of possession at a home in Independence. Independence police officer Cody Allen, 35, was also killed in the shooting.

Larry D. Acree, 69, a longtime resident of the home, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Drexel Mack and Allen. Acree, also injured during the shooting, was being held in custody on a $2 million bond.

In a media advisory on Tuesday, Jackson County courts say that remarks and tributes from dignitaries and community members will be included in the program next week.

Drexel Mack pictured with his sisters Helen Lightbourne (left) and Carmon Mack (center).

While the program is primarily intended for court employees, the advisory said, the event welcomes public attendance to commemorate Mack’s service and legacy.

“This ceremony will provide an opportunity for colleagues, friends, and members of the community to come together and pay tribute to Mack’s dedication and service, while reflecting on the profound impact he made during his tenure with the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County,” the media advisory says.