Jackson County deputies investigating man for deceptive vehicle repairs

Two residents of Jackson County have reported they took their vehicles to a Braselton man for transmission repairs only to find out the transmission work was never done and the transmissions had been painted to appear new, according to reports filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The reports also indicate there may be other victims of similar alleged repair deceptions by the same suspect.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s report shows that both victims located the same repairman on a Next Door app.

In one instance, the complainant reported on May 22 that his girlfriend paid $2,100 for transmission and wiring repair work.

He told a deputy that after getting the 2013 Chevrolet C15 back, “it was behaving the same way it did prior to taking it for repairs.”

He examined the transmission and found that the original transmission had been spray painted red, according to the report.

After posting his complaint on the Next Door app, the man reported he received numerous replies of others who had problems with the same repairman.

Another Jackson County resident reported she took her 2012 GMC Sierra to the man and was charged $2,000 for a transmission and $700 for labor.

After she picked up the vehicle, “she still noticed it was functioning poorly when she drove it,” according to the report.

When she called the repairman back, he said the problem was wiring and she paid him $940 for more repairs.

When the problem still persisted, she took the truck to a GMC dealership and they advised her the “transmission was old and looked as if someone had spray painted it red, presumably to make it look newer.”

Sheriff Janis Mangum said Friday that both cases are under investigation and criminal charges are possible.

The suspect, she said, has been arrested on a larceny case that occurred in another county, and is in jail. Both victims in the Jackson County case, told deputies they want to prosecute.

Southern Harvin Insurance, with offices across south Georgia, made a recommendation on its website about car repairs.

“No one is expecting you to become an auto expert. But, as a general rule of thumb, you should get to know your vehicle and the average costs of car maintenance if you want to avoid getting scammed. After all, most scammers target unsuspecting drivers who are not familiar with the workings of their automobile.

To combat this, do some research online, leverage your network by talking to a friend or family member who is knowledgeable, and always get more than one quote.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jackson County man under investigation for deceptive vehicle repairs