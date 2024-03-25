Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 03/25/24
The biggest news stories this morning: Studio Ghibli Fest will bring 14 movies back to theaters this year, so start planning, China bans Intel and AMD processors in government computers, Instagram porn bots’ new low-effort tactic works.
The economic fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade was lessened by a surge in telemedicine. That could change depending on the outcome of another Supreme Court case this year.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Well before President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law back in August 2022, Intel has been a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to increase domestic chip manufacturing. This morning, the White House announced an agreement with the Department of Commerce that would deliver the silicon giant up to $8.5 billion to shore up U.S.-based production. The second is the simmering tension between the U.S. and China that reached a fever pitch under the previous administration and has continued to simmer under the current.
The money -- the biggest amount to be awarded under the CHIPS Act so far -- will help expand Intel's manufacturing capabilities across four states.
