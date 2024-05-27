JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Community members and officials gathered at the African American Veterans Memorial Garden for their annual Memorial Day Celebration.

The event started with a prayer from a local pastor, followed by some words from mayor Daniel Mahoney.

“When you go into service, you don’t go out alone,” said Mahoney. “That family member, that wife, that husband, those children who stay behind, they are serving right along with you.”

Jackson community honors African American veterans on Memorial Day. (WLNS)

Diane Washington was in charge of the event, and she says that the goal is to educate people on the important history of black soldiers that is commonly overlooked.

“We want to make sure our people know about their history,” Washington said. “The history of our colored troops. The history of our african-american veterans that have served and all of the wonderful things that they have brought to our country.”

Linda Hass of the Jackson County Historical Society spoke about a few notable black veterans from Jackson and their contribution to our freedoms.

Jerome Washington, a veteran himself, presented several veterans and their families with portraits to thank them for their service. Katrina Johnson, Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserve, was one of those recognized.

“You don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you come from. You have to know who has come [and] who has paid the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.

Diane Washington says she hopes to recognize the sacrifices of these veterans whose stories have not always been told.

“Many of our veterans have not been honored in the past and we want to make sure we honor our veterans as well…we’re here to stand up and help our veterans look strong and be strong just like they are and have been,” said Washington.

