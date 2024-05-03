Jackson City Council President to pay court costs and fine after pleading guilty to DUI

Court records show Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks pleaded guilty Thursday to a DUI charge he received back in January.

The Ward 6 Councilman will have to pay $250 in court costs and an assessment of $551.50, according to court documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

Banks did not respond to a request for comment.

He is also required to install an ignition interlock device on all his vehicles, per the judge's order. The ignition interlock device is a type of Breathalyzer where one must blow into a mouthpiece to show there is no level of alcohol in their system before the car will start.

Banks must also obtain an interlock-restricted license and use the interlock devices for 120 days. He will have to show proof that there was no interlock violations during those 120 days.

Banks' case was non-adjudicated, meaning he pleaded guilty to the charge but was not convicted.

Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge he received back in January, according to a report by WLBT.

On Jan. 12, Banks was stopped on Interstate 55 near Elton Road for failing to keep between proper lanes. He was pulled over by a Mississippi State Trooper. The trooper recorded his blood alcohol level at 0.16.

Originally, Banks entered a plea of not guilty in February, which he confirmed with the Clarion Ledger but did not provide any additional comment.

Banks was also charged with DUI in 2011. Similarly, he was charged and forced to pay a fine.

Councilwoman Lee DUI: Reports: Ward 2 Jackson Councilwoman Angelique Lee was charged with DUI last year

Banks is not the only member of the Jackson City Council to receive a DUI in the past year. Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee was arrested on June 16, 2023 after being pulled over by an officer with the Madison Police Department who followed her after smelling marijuana.

She was charged with one count of DUI-Other, and possession of paraphernalia. She waived her right to a trial and pleaded guilty in August.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Councilman Aaron Banks pleads guilty to DUI