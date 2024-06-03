Jackson chief of staff appears in court on stalking charges, hearing scheduled

Former Jackson administrative assistant, Alex Reed sits during a city council meeting to discuss the city's budget during video chat at Jackson City Hall in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Roland "Alex" Reed, former chief of staff to Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, appeared in court on Monday morning following charges of stalking and the electronic tracking of a motor vehicle.

Reed pled not guilty on April 5 and paid the $5,000 bond to be released from jail. His appearance in Madison County Circuit Court before Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday resulted in another hearing scheduled for July 15.

Mike Dunavant, a former U.S. District Attorney, and Meghan Fowler of the Tennessee District Attorney's General Conference are representing the case.

Following the hearing, Dunavant shared that "significant discussions" are being had with the District Attorney of Chester County for similar charges involving Reed's electronic tracking of a motor vehicle in January 2023.

An "amicable resolution" is the goal according to Dunavant.

Per the request of Attorney General Jody Pickens, 26th Judicial District, a TBI investigation into Reed began in September 2023.

In a release from TBI, the investigation revealed that he had placed a tracking device on a non-consenting citizen's car in January 2023 and tracked it for some time.

In a statement on April 4, Mayor Conger disclosed that Reed had been placed on administrative leave and was forced to relinquish all city-issued items.

Reed has a separate hearing for the Chester County charges on Aug. 15.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun.

