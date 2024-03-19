Jackknifed tractor trailer blocking traffic on highway in Lexington County

A crash completely blocked one side of a major highway running through Lexington County, causing delays for drivers making the Tuesday morning commute.

All of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked near Exit 111, which is the junction with U.S. 1, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s in West Columbia, not far from the Richland County line.

Additionally, two westbound lanes on I-26 were also closed, said Master Trooper William Bennett of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision involved a jackknifed tractor trailer, SCDOT traffic cameras showed.

A crash caused a traffic jam on Interstate 26.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m., and the lanes were still blocked as of 7:30 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Information about the cause of the collision, and if any other vehicles were involved, was not available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has not reported any injuries.

Vehicles were backed up for miles, all the way into Columbia in the area called Malfunction Junction, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word when it’s expected that the lanes would be reopened and the scene cleared.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, otherwise they should expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.