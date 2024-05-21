Jackknifed semi-truck crashes into Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck traveling southbound on U.S.-189 lost control and crashed into Deer Creek Reservoir on Monday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Cameron Roden with UHP told ABC4.com that the semi-truck lost control before it jackknifed and hit the guard rail. After hitting the guard rail, the semi truck went into the reservoir.

In a social media post, UHP called the rollover crash “serious,” and clarified that it closed traffic in both directions.

“Crews are estimating an extended closure for recovery and hazmat,” UHP said.

According to Roden, the semi-truck was hauling what officials believe to be propane, which appeared to be leaking.

The cab of the semi-truck was submerged and the trailer was protruding from the water.

Roden said the driver of the semi-truck was unaccounted for as of 8 p.m. on May 20. Roden also said no other vehicles were involved.

With traffic closed in both directions, drivers have been encouraged to seek alternate routes such as I-80.

There is no further information at this time.

