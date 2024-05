MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jackknifed 18-wheeler has left traffic at a standstill on the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge Thursday morning.

The truck is currently stuck on I-55 at Crump Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

This is causing a standstill on I-55 if you are coming into Memphis from Arkansas.

Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather

This story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.