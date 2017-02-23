Jackie Evancho Slams Trump's Reversal of Transgender Bathroom Policy, Defends Sister

The former America’s Got Talent contestant who sang the national anthem at President Trump's inauguration now wants to have a word with the commander in chief about transgender rights.

After the president nixed federal protections that allow transgender students to use a bathroom associated with their gender identity Wednesday, Jackie Evancho, 16, took to Twitter to voice her discontent.

The situation hits close to home for the singer as her sister Juliet, 18, is transgender.

Evancho tweeted that she was "disappointed" in the president's actions.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

On Thursday morning, the singer and her sister appeared on Good Morning America in a bid to get Trump’s attention.

“I guess I just want to enlighten him on what I’ve seen my sister go through every single day in school and people just like her — what they deal with. The discrimination, it’s terrible. I guess I kind of just really want him to relook at that,” the singer said.

She added that she has not heard from Trump, “but I’m hoping soon.”

Juliet Evancho spoke about her experiences being a transgender teen in high school.

"I’ve had things thrown at me, I’ve had people say pretty horrible things," she said. "The unsafe environment is just very unhealthy. I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good for the transgender and LGBT community but as well as everyone as a whole."

But despite the policy reversal, Jackie said has no regrets about singing at Trump's inauguration.

"The reason why I did sing for the inauguration was not politics," she said. "It was for the honor and the privilege to perform for my country. And that will stay the same, I think."

