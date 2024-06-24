Jack Smith hits back, arguing Trump’s lies about FBI agents cause 'imminent foreseeable harm’

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor for the Justice Department joins John Heilemann in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to today’s proceedings in the Florida courtroom where Special Counsel Jack Smith is arguing for a gag order based on Donald Trump rhetoric about the FBI and agents who conducted the search warrant on Mar-A-Lago, and how much longer before the Special Counsel considers asking the 11th circuit to step in regarding Judge Aileen Cannon’s handling o

