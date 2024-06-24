Jack Smith to appear on TV, while GOP Rep. Eli Crane opts for rally: How to watch

As he runs to represent much of northern and eastern Arizona in Congress, former Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith will take the stage on June 24, for a televised, one-on-one interview.

His Republican primary opponent, incumbent Rep. Eli Crane, declined the invitation to debate Smith on the program.

Instead, Crane's campaign is hosting a rally in Prescott alongside the MAGA personality Charlie Kirk and GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Crane, R-Ariz., was the only freshman member of Congress who voted in October to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker of the House. Now, Smith is challenging Crane in the July 30 primary with indirect financial support from McCarthy's allies.

The two candidates have sparred over their level of allegiance to McCarthy. Smith has argued Crane's speaker votes were misguided and a betrayal of the Republican Party. Crane in turn has cast Smith as an opportunist bankrolled by the D.C. “Swamp."

The program, hosted by Arizona’s publicly funded Citizens Clean Elections Commission, will begin at 6 p.m. on June 24.

Several local news outlets will livestream the interview in English and Spanish, including www.azcentral.com, and it will air live on TV.

More information about how to watch is available on Clean Elections’ website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Eli Crane challenger Jack Smith to appear on TV: How to watch