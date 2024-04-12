Jack Loveridge appointed to fill vacant District 3 seat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday, April 11 to appoint businessman Jack Loveridge to fill the vacant District 3 seat.

Loveridge, 39, CEO of Panoculum, was appointed during a school board meeting held Wednesday where the board met to interview Loveridge and the two other candidates: educator Jacob Aaron Waggoner and lawyer Rene Alberto Varga.

The three candidates were introduced on Tuesday, April 2 during a forum at Austin High School.

As we previously reported, the vacancy in District 3 was created after Josh Acevedo was elected to serve on the El Paso City Council during a special election.

District 3 comprises portions of Central El Paso and includes Bliss Elementary, Coach Wally Hartley PK-8, Clendenin Elementary, Coldwell Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Milam Elementary, Moreno Elementary, Rusk Elementary, Travis Elementary, Navarrete Middle, Austin High School, and College Career and Technology Academy (CCTA).

