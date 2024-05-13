Jack in the Box employee stabbed in Modesto

(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto Jack in the Box employee is recovering from wounds they received during a stabbing on Monday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Sometime around 11 a.m., calls came in about an assault at the fast food restaurant after an encounter between an employee and an unknown person, police said.

The employee was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the building was evacuated to contain the suspect inside.

After clearing the building, officers located the suspect and brought them into custody. Investigators are still determining the motive behind the stabbing.

