J. Scott Herod wins Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Republican runoff

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Republican J. Scott Herod won the 2024 Smith County precinct 3 commissioner Republican runoff with 1,773 votes on Tuesday.

May 28 Runoff Elections

According to officials, Herod received 90% of the votes with 1,773 and incumbent Terry Phillips with 10% at 198 votes.

In the March primaries, J. Scott Herod won with 2,968 votes. Herod is an East Texas businessman and rancher. He said it is time for a new voice in the Smith County Commissioner’s Court as Phillips has held the position since 2009.

“I think new perspective, new point of view, is key. And the ability to bring those relationships that we can accomplish business in the county is very important,” Herod said.

Herod said earlier in May that his plan is to focus on where county dollars are spent.

“Smith County for example is $160 million a year business so we need to have awareness of what’s going on with those dollars and it is those commissioners who have the responsibility of working together along with the county judge to set the budget,” Herod said.

