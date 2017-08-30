J.Lo And A-Rod Will Each Donate $25,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are using their power couple status to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

On Tuesday, the two stars pledged to donate $25,000 each to relief efforts for victims of the storm via an Instagram video.

“We’ve been watching everything that’s been going on down in Houston and our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced,” Lopez says in the video. “All the victims, seeing these pictures of children and all footage, it’s just devastating and we just want to do our part to help.”

Rodriguez adds that it’s their “opportunity to come together as one to help all the great families in distress down in Houston. We’re praying for you.” Lopez also urged others to give what they can by following a Red Cross link she added to the caption.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday as a Category 4 storm. By Sunday, it had returned to tropical storm status and continues to deliver the record-setting rainfall that has inundated Houston and other cities. At least 30 people have died in relation to the storm and the continuing rainfall poses further risk for those in the region.