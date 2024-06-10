J.D. Vance's staff should flee him now. His stink will stick.

J.D. Vance's staffers beware

Senator J.D. Vance: Writing to you is like arguing with a possum — pointless.

So, on the off chance that one of your staff might read this letter, I simply say this: Turn away from Senator Vance. Flee from him.

His stink will stick, and you do not want it stuck to you.

His devotion to the convicted felon is part of a larger insurrection that threatens the nation. He will be known as the worst senator from Ohio in history.

You are young and have a bright future before you, but not if you are loyal to this vile man. Serve your nation as a true American and turn from him.

James A. Grigsby, London

Taxes a travesty. Ginther to blame.

I know everyone got the new tax bill. My tax bill increased by $73.14 per month, or $877.68 per year. I was surprised this was passed.

If Mayor Andrew Ginther wasn't busy giving large tax abatements to rich developers, we would not need to support Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Metropolitan Library with property taxes. The fact that we need to support these entities, which are clearly the responsibility of the city, is a travesty.

Not everyone in Columbus is a multimillionaire like the developers.

I don't understand why the citizens of Columbus vote for him. I don't think they did their homework.

Kathy J. McGlone, Columbus

'Respect the verdict' is despicable?

All you need to know about the current state of the Republican Party is contained in two quotes.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said prior to the verdict being known, “I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process,” via a tweet.

In response, Dan Cox, the 2022 Republican candidate for governor, called on the state GOP to censure Hogan for his, "despicable and disgusting announcement.”

“Respect the verdict and the legal process” is a “despicable and disgusting comment?"

Only if you are a Trump minion.

John Tripp, Westerville

"Krogering" requires accountability

It was disappointing, yet unsurprising, to read the Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson's recent column levying criticism at Kroger for their decision to implement additional loss prevention tactics at a number of their stores. In it, she expressed disdain for those tactics and proposed something as quaint as bringing back cashiers as a solution for the rise in retail theft both at Kroger and across the country.

I suppose Robinson has missed the plethora of video evidence available showing retail workers standing by helplessly as organized thieves steal everything from jewelry, iPads, food and building supplies.

She states Kroger is treating shoppers like third graders instead of "addressing the real issue."

I propose the real issue is one Kroger is also a victim of, but Robinson chose not to address. As progressive policies across the country have decriminalized such "trivial offenses" as low dollar theft and drug use, retailers both large and small struggle to contain theft as those that would perpetrate it grow braver in the face of no consequences.

Maybe addressing the real issue means holding people accountable for their actions and making them think twice before walking off with goods they cannot or choose not to pay for.

Corey Timlin, Powell

Younger people prefer density and proximity

Columbus must solve its housing shortage if it wants to continue to grow into the national powerhouse that it has potential to do.

Zone In will cause controversy among the those with the "not in my backyard mentality," and in some cases rightfully so; we can't let developers have 100% of the say.

However, a new generation of residents is growing nationwide.

Younger people prefer density and proximity in their cities. The density that Zone In can provide means people can live closer to their work and activities. People who choose to live in denser areas use less utilities, pollute less and generate more city revenue per head than people in the suburbs. It has potential to turn corridors that are mostly parking lots and chain stores into new, strong neighborhoods.

If the city and its developers can be considerate of existing homeowners and historic neighborhoods, rezoning parts of Columbus will be a win for everyone: current residents, new residents, employers and the city.

Cameron Leman, Columbus

Redistricting Reform Act crucial

Most of us believe in the principle of “one-person, one-vote.” Sadly, partisan gerrymandering has enabled some politicians to choose their voters while making the votes of some less consequential.

Fortunately, U.S. Senate Bill 3750, the Redistricting Reform Act, would set comprehensive criteria for congressional redistricting.

This includes banning partisan gerrymandering by prohibiting drawing maps that favor or disfavor any political party.

It would ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, require districts be drawn to represent communities of interest and neighborhoods to the extent possible.

The act would set clear deadlines for when maps must be enacted and mandate that redistricting plans are subject to public comment in an open and transparent manner.

The bill also clarifies the legal process by which voters and other litigants can bring lawsuits challenging unfair maps. Please urge your members of Congress to pass it.

Kathleen Arthur, Akron

Less federal control is a good thing

The problem is we are being told to agree on so many issues. Each new government rule, regulation or law is an attempt to set a national standard of behavior in some new area of our lives. If it passes, everyone must accept it and adjust their lives accordingly.

Ultimately, we are all forced to agree on everything and that is not natural.

If we really respect diversity, we must live and let live. Less government equals fewer things. Less government means you can do your thing, and I can do mine and our uniqueness is preserved. We can shrink the size of our government and end the bickering.

The Ohio Legislature is considering House Joint Resolution 3. The resolution calls for a convention of states to discuss amendments that would limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

It is time for Ohio to pass the resolution and call for the convention.

Ed Mulholland, Zanesville

Let's be real with the problem of mental health

I was a mental health manager in the State Mental Health Department in the 1970s, and we had the same situation with the number of mental health patients being brought in and released shortly thereafter.

They often went straight to the state institution as there were very few local mental health facilities. The state was reducing mental health patients permitted in state institutions. They were usually processed into institutions and released quickly, instead being given medicine to control their episodes.

The law said individuals could not be forced to take their medicine, so they ended back in the institution or living on the streets when they quit taking their medicine.

We have the same overwhelmed situation today with too few places to send mental health patients. Let’s be real with the situation and change this paradigm and deal with it effectively.

Pete Kienle, Powell

