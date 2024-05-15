J.D. Vance's 'Pathetic' Reason For Visiting Donald Trump In Court Has People Howling

Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-Ohio) explanation for visiting Donald Trump during the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s hush money trial in New York drew mockery on social media.

“I was there to support a friend,” Vance, who is reportedly in contention to become Trump’s running mate, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

“Recognizing that sometimes it’s a little bit lonely to sit up there by yourself, I offered to come in and maybe just be a friendly face in the courtroom,” the lawmaker added. “That’s all I wanted to do.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) pounced on Vance’s reason.

Some recalled that time Trump couldn’t remember the “Hillbilly Elegy” author’s name. Others asked why former first lady Melania Trump wasn’t in attendance too. Many called it “pathetic.”

