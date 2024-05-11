Ivy Tech offering new healthcare scholarship for students in the Lawrenceburg/Batesville areas

May 11—Ivy Tech Community College has established a new scholarship for students in the Lawrenceburg and Batesville areas interested in advancing their education in healthcare.

The Southeast Indiana Healthcare Scholarship was publicly announced at the annual Chancellor's Scholarship and Donor Reception Celebration held at Lawrenceburg Event Center on April 16.

Executive Director of Development Loretta Day stated that in celebration of St. Elizabeth's new cancer center opening in Dearborn County, Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Chancellor Mark Graver has invested $100,000 in this scholarship opportunity as a commitment to fulfill the rising demand for skilled healthcare professionals in area communities.

Angela Roberts, Vice President, Site Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer of St. Elizabeth Dearborn, expressed her gratitude for the colleges' commitment and shared some statistics on how vital it will be to have a skilled workforce as the hospital continues to expand its footprint in Southeast Indiana.

"Ivy Tech Community College is such an important community partner of St. Elizabeth Healthcare," Roberts said. "With the challenges in workforce that will face the healthcare industry in the coming years it is very important that we continue to strengthen this collaboration and ensure we are here in the community preparing those that will provide healthcare for future generations. The SE IN Healthcare Scholarship will assist in this effort and will prepare and support our future healthcare workforce. Our community is very fortunate to have Ivy Tech Community College."

The SE IN Healthcare Scholarship will provide any adult student seeking a credential or employment advancement class within the Lawrenceburg/Batesville service area an opportunity for education. The service area includes Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, and Ripley counties. Scholarships will be awarded as funds are available on a year-to-year basis up to $5,000 per student, per year.

The scholarship is available whether an individual has a degree or not and is designed for those interested in changing careers or advancing their skills. It can be used for tuition, technology fees, online fees, books, and consumable fees for all healthcare-related programs at Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville.

Individuals interested in the scholarship must enroll in Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville as a degree or credential/certification seeking student or take an employer required course. The student can attend full-time or part-time and there is no credit-hour limit, minimum or maximum, to take per semester.

For more information, contact Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville at r11express@ivytech.edu or 812-537-4010.

