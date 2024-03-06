Ivy Tech accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award

Mar. 6—KOKOMO — Nominations are being accepted through March 30 for Ivy Tech Community College's 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award. In celebration of the accomplishments of Ivy Tech graduates, the Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor given to recognize alumni from campuses across the state.

"Ivy Tech alumni have accomplished so much in their communities, and we want to celebrate their contributions and hear their stories," said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of Resource Development for the Ivy Tech area that serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Pulaski and Tipton counties.

"Take last year's honoree — Catherine Hightower Valcke," she continued. "Cathy earned a technical certificate from Ivy Tech Kokomo as a medical assistant in 1981 with the goal of putting those skills to use to pay her way through Indiana University Kokomo. She did complete that bachelor's degree without any debt. She went on to a master's degree and a distinguished 25-year career as a leader in higher education and community development."

The Distinguished Alumni Awards are presented each year to individuals who have made a positive contribution in their communities or to Ivy Tech. Established in 1998, this award is given to graduates of Ivy Tech in celebration of their professional, or personal achievements since completing their Ivy Tech education.

Nominations can be submitted online at https://giving.ivytech.edu/distinguished-alumni-award/nominations-for-the-distinguished-alumni-award-2024/

"Ivy Tech's success as a college is based on the success of our graduates," Karickhoff said. "We encourage members of the community to nominate friends, family members, co-workers who have graduated from Ivy Tech and whose accomplishments and contributions merit this recognition."