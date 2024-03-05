Ivory honored with Athena award at Day for Women

Mar. 4—The annual A Day for Women event took place Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland with Christine Ivory receiving the prestigious Athena award.

According to event organizer Jackie Sillman, the Athena Leadership Award is "presented to someone who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential."

Saturday's A Day for Women event, which was established to recognize women in the community who have achieved considerable milestones, honored Ivory for her 25-plus years of service to the community.

"Christine has participated in the public arena to influence the future of her community. Her philanthropic endeavors have raised over $1.5 million for local nonprofits, charities, and scholarships," organizers said. "She helped evolve the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau's annual dinner into a sold-out fundraiser, Spring Fling, generating over $75,000 each year for the past several years to support agricultural education in Yuba and Sutter counties."

Ivory also has been a liaison for agriculture on the local economic development commission to promote the importance of agriculture in the area.

"As the longest-standing Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau female president, Christine spearheaded the campaign to save almost 4,000 acres of Sutter County prime farmland from being rezoned from ag to estate residential," organizers said. "During her presidency, she also worked with the California Farm Bureau to ensure that Sutter County renewed its Williamson Act contract for another nine years."

According to the California Department of Conservation, the Williamson Act "enables local governments to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agricultural or related open space use. In return, landowners receive property tax assessments which are much lower than normal because they are based upon farming and open space uses as opposed to full market value."

A total of about $254,000 in tax exemptions in Sutter County were given in fiscal year 2022/23 as a result of the Williamson Act, according to county officials.

Along with her work with the farm bureau, organizers of A Day for Women also said Ivory was the first female field representative for Pacific Coast Producers and the second female field representative for Blue Diamond Growers

"She is working to create a mentor program for females in ag, focusing more on open communication and understanding," organizers said. "She feels it is essential for other females to know that others are rooting for them and that they understand what it feels like to be the only female in the room but also to be that advisor who can recommend the right shade of lipstick or appropriate interview attire."

Kelli Evans, who nominated Ivory for the Athena Leadership Award, said she would not be excelling in the almond industry without Ivory's support and guidance.

"I struggled for years as a female in the ag industry alone and felt beat up. The day that Christine came into my life, I changed everything," Evans said in a statement. "For the first time, I didn't feel alone. She has supported me in every move since. I honestly didn't start to thrive till that day. She gave me the push I needed to apply for Almond Leadership and Blue Diamond Leadership. From there, it only snowballed, and she was there every step of the way. Now, I am one of the top leaders in the almond industry and asked to speak at events.

"For me to be the first female and person of color ever to receive the Almond Alliance Member of the Year, I know this is all because of her support and putting me on the right path. To this day, I still rely on her. Just this week, I had to make a big decision in my role in the almond industry, and I didn't feel comfortable making this decision on my own. The men involved in this didn't understand where I was coming from. They didn't know what it was like to be a female in the industry, and I felt I was getting pushed in the wrong direction, but I didn't know how to handle it. She gave me the needed advice and strength. She truly understands that, as women, we are stronger together."

Additional award winners

Along with Ivory, several other women from the Yuba-Sutter community were honored for their work and dedication. They include the following: — Women Who Rise Award: Maria Ball, executive director of the Yuba Sutter Food Bank. Organizers said women who receive this award have "gone beyond to help others" and are often overlooked. They are considered "true change agents" and have had a "considerable influence effecting positive change and improving the lives of the others and community they serve." Ball was recognized for her dedication to and influence in the community.

"We are thrilled to recognize Maria Ball with the Women Who Rise award," the Day for Women committee said. "Her selfless service, infectious positivity, and genuine care for others are truly inspiring. Maria is a shining example of the impact one person can have on a community." — Meraki Scholarship: Kristen Jarvis, Breathe Again Myo and Lactation. This financial award program is meant to encourage women business owners with financial support with the highest-scoring applicant receiving $5,000. Jarvis, through her business, helps with disorders such as myofunctional disorder, which can affect a person's ability to swallow, breath or speak.

"Kristen Jarvis has demonstrated exceptional dedication to addressing these disorders through her business, providing invaluable services in neuromuscular re-education for the affected areas," organizers said. "... Kristen's commitment to her clients goes beyond the treatment room. She actively engages with mothers, educating them on strategies to support their infants in achieving proper growth and development in jaw and facial muscles. Her recent training further enhances her expertise in this critical area." — Soroptimist International of Sutter-Yuba — Live Your Dream award: Maria Zepeda. Organizers said this award provides women with resources for their education, skills and job prospects. Zepeda, a 34-year-old single mother of three, was selected for this award because of her "resilience, strength, and determination." After "escaping a volatile relationship" at a young age, Zepeda now lives independently with her three children, working as a full-time medical assistant while pursuing her nursing degree at Unitek College, organizers said. The award will help support her expenses in her pursuit of higher education, such as books, child care, tuition, and transportation. — Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City — Live Your Dream award: Rianna McGee. Organizers said McGee is a "determined student" at Yuba College. "Despite facing obstacles such as a debilitating autoimmune disease, alcoholism, an abusive relationship, and homelessness, Rianna is committed to transforming her life through education," organizers said. "There were times she felt unworthy and was terrified. Seeking help from Casa De Esperanza, she addressed her challenges, achieved sobriety, and is excelling in her studies." Her award will help her in her journey toward a nursing degree and better the lives of herself and her children. — Soroptimist International of South Yuba County — Live Your Dream award: Gabriela Lopez. Organizers said Lopez is a mother of two who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in education with the hope of becoming a teacher. "Gabriela embodies the spirit of the award," organizers said. "The funds will support her educational expenses and provide daycare for her children during field training. Gabriela aims to be an example to her children, demonstrating that any goal is achievable with determination."