Ivey-Soto loses, Rubio re-elected in first batch of called races from 2024 legislative primary

Campaign signs in front of the Lomas Clerk's Annex in Albuquerque on June 4, 2024. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

Hours after polls closed, at least seven closely watched state legislative primaries have clear winners, including four Senate seats.

Four of the seven primary winners listed below have opponents in the General Election.

In the Senate, Sen. Daniel Ivey Soto (D-Albuquerque), a senator since 2013, was soundly defeated in his primary. Opponent Heather Berghmans had received about 80% of the vote by 8:41 p.m., which is when the Associated Press deemed her a winner.

See below for an update on six state legislative races called so far:

Nicholas Paul headed north to represent SE New Mexicans

A new face will represent another Southeast district in the upcoming 2025 legislative session. Nicholas Paul won 50.3% of the vote in the Senate District 33 Republican primary, beating out two opponents, Lynn Crawford and Rhonda Romack.

Democrats did not run a primary candidate, which means Paul will be unopposed in the November general election and is likely to be seated in Santa Fe for the 60-day session.

Incumbent Sen. William Burt (R-Alamogordo) did not run for reelection. He held the seat since 2011. Senate District 33 represents parts of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties. - Leah Romero

Rubio wins another term

Incumbent Angelica Rubio, a community organizer, defeated Gabriel Duran in the primary to represent a district including Downtown Las Cruces, the Historic Mesquite District and areas around Interstate 25.

Rubio was first elected in 2016.

Duran, a substitute teacher and veteran, ran unsuccessfully for Las Cruces City Council in 2023.

Rubio will serve her fifth term starting in January 2025. She has no Republican challenger in the general election. - Danielle Prokop

Maestas headed to uncontested general election

Incumbent Antonio “Moe” Maestas won over challenger Julie Radoslovich, a teacher and principal, to represent parts of Albquerque’s West Side and into the South Valley.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night the Associated Press called the race for Maestas, who won with 59.2% of the vote.

Maestas was appointed to the seat in 2022, after bitter debate.

Maestas was one of the top earners and spenders across the state’s primaries, according to ’ campaign finance data he filed with the New Mexico Secretary of State In May alone, he spent $85,885, much of that going to canvassing and campaign sign teams.

There is no Republican candidate in the race.

Gurrola Valenzuela to face off against Republican Bohannon for ABQ seat

After her 2023 appointment to fill the vacant seat, Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela won resounding support from the Westside Albuquerque residents she wants to represent for two more years.

Gurrola Valenzuela defeated Marsella Duarte to represent the district, which runs between the river and Unser Blvd. and from Route 66 north to Montano Boulevard.

Gurrola Valenzuela, a teacher, previously had no political experience. Duarte is a former teacher, paralegal, campaign staffer and legislative committee secretary. Bernalillo County commissioners at one point also appointed Duarte to hold the seat for the last 16 days of 2022.

Gurrola Valenzuela is one step closer to being in Santa Fe for the 60-day legislative session.

The current teacher and lawmaker won the primary race just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press, when in-person voting pushed her voting lead to 63.8%.

With 99 percent of votes counted, Gurrola Valenzuela had 1,612 votes compared to Duarte’s 918 votes.

In November she will face Republican Leland Bohannon, who ran unopposed. - Danielle Prokop

Block to run against Ramirez for Senate District 12

Jay Block of Rio Rancho defeated Candace Thompson Gould of Albuquerque in the Republican primary for the District 12 seat in the New Mexico Senate.

The Associated Press called Block’s victory at 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday. Block picked up 1,379 votes, while Gould got 689.

In November, Block will face Democrat Phillip Ramirez, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat and received 1,710 votes.

Senate District 12 includes the western part of Rio Rancho and the Paradise Hills area.

The seat belonged to Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque), who is retiring. - Austin Fisher

Heather Berghmans ousts Ivey-Soto in Senate District 15 Democratic primary

Heather Berghmans has won the Democratic primary race for Senate District 15, handily defeating her opponent Daniel Ivey-Soto with about 80% of the votes, according to unofficial results.

That means she will go up against Republican Craig Degenhardt in November.

Berghmans was finance director for the New Mexico House Democratic Campaign. She also worked as a policy analyst for Democratic officials including House Speaker Javier Martinez.

Her opponent Ivey-Soto was the incumbent in the race with nearly 12 years of experience in the state Legislature.

Allegations of sexual harassment brought against the incumbent in 2022 may have played a factor in his loss. Though he did not face official punishment, Ivey-Soto resigned as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, saying the allegations were a distraction. Another complaint was filed with the State Ethics Commission alleging that he committed financial impropriety.

Ivey-Soto told KUNM the Commission dismissed all charges against him.

Berghman’s top priorities include housing and homelessness, public safety, and education.

She’ll be on the ballot in November against Degenhardt, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary. Degenhardt is a senior industrial designer whose campaign mentions crime and education as his main priorities.

Berghmans raised $146,194 for her primary bid, with the biggest share coming from individual donors. Lawmakers like House Speaker Javier Martinez and Sen. Katy Duhigg also funded her campaign.

She also has political action committees like Emily’s List, which backs Democratic women who support reproductive rights. Degenhardt on the other hand only raised $1,173, with most of his funds coming from himself, according to campaign finance records.

Looking ahead to the general election, Democrats in the area have more registered voters with more than 46% compared to 27.5% for Republicans, according to a partisan performance analysis, which estimates that Democrats will win more than 57% of votes. - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

Garratt and Cunningham to square off in Nov.

Incumbent Joy Garratt was unopposed in the race to represent strips of Albuquerque’s Northwest side and the surrounding Bernalillo county. She now heads to the general election to face off against Republican Gregory Cunningham. Garratt has held the seat since 2019.

By 10:30 p.m. returns from the Secretary of State showed Garratt picked up 2,089 votes in the Democratic primary and Cunningham got 1,211 votes from Republicans in his district. - Danielle Prokop

