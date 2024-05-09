Ivey signs childcare, housing tax credits as Alabama works to address low labor rate

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the “Working for Alabama” legislative package into law Thursday that aims to address the state's low workforce participation rate.

“Our state leaders over the past few years have taken up several ambitious challenges to address Alabama’s top areas of need,” Ivey said. “And the results are paying out in dividends. From broadband to infrastructure to The Game Plan we passed last year and now, Working for Alabama, we have come together to put Alabama first and have paved the way for a stronger economy and a better quality of life for all Alabamians.”

Alabama's current labor force participation rate ranks 47th in the nation. The bipartisan package consists of six newly enacted laws designed to improve Alabama communities by better training citizens for skilled high-paying jobs and streamlining the state's economic development.

Sen. Bobby Singleton in the senate chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday March 6, 2024.

“I’m proud of the way we worked together to make this happen," said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D- Greensboro. "A particular focus of mine throughout this process has been to make sure the rural areas of our state are given the support they need. Working for Alabama will make key investments into some of our state’s communities in the most need of support.”

The package includes a childcare tax credit and a housing tax credit, designed to make more both more available and affordable.

“Alabama’s economy is growing at a historic pace, but that doesn’t mean we can hang our hats on yesterday’s success – we have to keep pushing forward,” said Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville.

“The House Labor Shortage Study Group identified the lack of affordable childcare and housing as two of the most prevalent barriers keeping Alabamians sidelined from the workforce. I have no doubt that our action on these two issues, as well as the other key areas of this package, will help Alabama families and our economy thrive like never before.”

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, said the package shows how both political parties "can come together and get real results that make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family."

“I was proud to carry the childcare tax credit bill with my colleague Sen. Garlan Gudger – that will touch the lives of thousands of Alabama families," Daniels said. "Working for Alabama is a big win for our state, and it is great to see it make it to the finish line."

“Growing Alabama’s economy and creating more long-lasting, high-paying, 21st century jobs ranks high among my top priorities,” said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth. "Signing the Working for Alabama package into law, represents a strong step toward more jobs, opportunities and prosperity for everyone who calls our state home.”

