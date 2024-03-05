I've been a Jack in the Box franchisee for 37 years. Here are 6 of my favorite menu items.

Terry Jones, a Jack in the Box franchisee, spoke to Business Insider about his favorite menu items.

Jones has been a franchisee for nearly 37 years and currently operates 16 restaurants.

He recommends the chain's tiny tacos and brand-new burger.

Jack in the Box has one of the most varied fast-food menus, so you might be unsure where to start.

Terry Jones, a longtime franchisee of Jack in the Box restaurants, spoke with Business Insider about the menu items he'd recommend to customers.

Jones purchased his first Jack in the Box restaurant nearly 37 years ago. He now oversees 16 Jack in the Box restaurants alongside his daughter, who has also become a franchisee.

"Everybody's taste is different and we probably have the largest menu of any of the major fast-food entities," Jones told Business Insider.

Here are six of the best Jack in the Box menu items, according to a longtime franchisee.

Terry Jones said that the chain's classic beef tacos with American cheese, lettuce, and taco sauce are an affordable go-to menu item for him.

Jack in the Box tacos. Jack in the Box

"Jack in the Box, for a lot of people, is known for the tacos," Jones told Business Insider. "We've done two tacos for $0.99 for 29 years, and never raised the price for years."

Bloomberg reported that in 2018, the price of two tacos was raised from $0.99 to $1.29 at some Jack in the Box locations in California, where Jones is based. However, most locations nationwide still sell two tacos for $0.99.

He also recommends Jack in the Box's famous tiny tacos.

Jack in the Box tiny tacos. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has two different kinds of tiny, bite-sized tacos. The regular tiny tacos ($5.99) come with an avocado cream sauce, while the loaded tacos ($6.99) come topped with cheddar cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, and the chain's signature taco sauce.

"We're known for tacos. Others try to imitate and haven't quite got it," Jones said.

Jones also recommends the chain's egg rolls.

Jack in the Box egg rolls. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box's egg rolls ($4.59) are filled with ground pork, cabbage, celery, carrots, onions, and spices, and come with a side of sweet-and-sour sauce.

"We have egg rolls that we don't seem to advertise. I'm going to have to ask why not," Jones said. "The food taste profile on those is extraordinarily good."

A personal favorite of Jones' is the chain's Buttery Jack cheeseburger.

Jack in the Box Buttery Jack. Jack in the Box

The Buttery Jack ($8.19) features garlic herb butter melted onto a beef patty as it grills, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayonnaise on a brioche bun.

"Personally, I love the Buttery Jack," Jones said. "It's a great sandwich that is to me, flavorful, tender, and juicy."

He also recommended the chain's chicken strips.

Jack in the Box chicken strips. Jack in the Box

Jones also says that the chain's chicken strips are "underrated" and "as good as anybody's out there."

A five-piece order costs $11.29, and a three-piece order costs $8.99.

Lastly, Jones said everyone has to try the new Smashed Jack cheeseburger. It's the first new burger from the chain in eight years.

Jack in the Box Smashed Jack. Jack in the Box

Jones told Business Insider he loves the new burger — and other people seem to, as well.

When the burger first launched at select locations in January, it was intended to be available for six weeks. However, the $8 burger was so popular with customers that it sold out within two weeks. It's expected to arrive nationwide this spring.

The Smashed Jack cheeseburger comes with a ¼-pound smashed-style beef patty, two slices of American cheese, a new-to-menus Thousand Island-inspired "Boss" sauce, pickle slices, and grilled onions on a brioche bun.

"It's already been voted as the best hamburger in fast-food restaurants," Jones said, citing a recent Jack in the Box blind taste test that included burgers from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King. Our reporters agreed the new burger is "way better than a Big Mac."

"We think that's going to be a big winner for us over the next several months," Jones continued.

