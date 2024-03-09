I've been to Disney World over 60 times. There's always something new and exciting, but I return to these 6 favorites every trip.

I've been to Disney World over 60 times, and I even worked at the theme parks.

Every time I'm back, I get to the parks early and ride my favorite Disney attractions.

Eating seasonal snacks and tracking down all my favorite desserts are also highlights of every trip.

As someone who grew up going to Disney World — and even went on to work there for a bit — I've experienced quite a lot of what the parks and resorts have to offer.

I'm a creature of habit, so even if there are new and exciting things, there are certain experiences I feel like I have to do to make my trip complete.

Here's what I do on every Disney World trip, without fail.

I always buy a Park Hopper ticket, no matter how long my trip is.

I like being able to go between the different Disney World parks in one day. Jordyn Bradley

I don't think I've ever visited Disney without forking over the extra money to hop between parks.

It's typically around $60 to $100 extra, depending on the time of year and the length of the trip. But it's always worth it to me because I see it as a way to get the most out of quick vacations.

Plus, part of the fun for me is taking the monorail trains or Skyliner gondolas between parks.

Rope dropping the parks in the mornings helps me maximize time.

I think it's worth it to book a Disney hotel room and get up early. Jordyn Bradley

My Disney vacations usually aren't long — I typically only spend two or three days in the parks each trip. Because of that, I try to maximize my time by being at the parks first thing in the morning and entering when the "rope drops."

Staying at a Disney resort also typically comes with perks like early access to the parks, so I tend to do that as well.

But knowing park hours and what rides or lands tend to fill up quickly is also crucial for maximizing park time. For instance, I never rope drop Epcot because the World Showcase doesn't open until 11 a.m.

I'd much prefer to get an early start at any of the other parks and head to Epcot in the afternoon.

I make time to ride my all-time favorite attractions.

Kilimanjaro Safaris is a great morning ride. Jordyn Bradley

The rides are one of the most important parts of a Disney World trip for me, so my favorites are high on my list of priorities.

At Magic Kingdom, I almost always start with Space Mountain and make time for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and It's a Small World, for nostalgia purposes.

I love doing Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom in the morning because the animals are usually more active. Expedition Everest is also always a must for me.

Exploring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has become a staple of my trips to Hollywood Studios, but my favorite Disney World ride will always be Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at the other end of the park.

I used to work at Epcot, so I have a soft spot for pretty much everything there. But the first ride I ever rode as an employee was Spaceship Earth, so I always allocate 15 minutes of my park day to it.

Reminiscing on my time working in the parks is always on the agenda.

I worked in Epcot at Disney World. Jordyn Bradley

I sound like someone's parents saying they used to walk uphill both ways to school as a kid, but it's true: I can't shut up about working at Disney World while I'm there.

Sometimes I'll point out the backstage areas to my party — or talk about the time Chris Evans walked by me while I was working. But usually, I'm either reminiscing about long shifts before fireworks or (more likely) wishing I still had my employee discount.

I'll never get sick of buying and trading pins.

I have a special budget for Winnie the Pooh pins. Jordyn Bradley

When I had that employee discount, I'd purchase multiple mystery pin packs each time I entered the parks.

Now, I'm a bit more frugal and keep my buying strictly to Winnie the Pooh and Maleficent pins (my favorites).

I'll also always check out the boards and lanyards around the park to see if employees or fellow guests are looking to trade pins.

Dessert is a priority, end of story.

The carrot cake at Epcot's Food and Wine Festival is drool-worthy. Jordyn Bradley

Truth be told, I usually plan my Disney vacations around the seasonal festivals that offer my favorite snacks. But no matter what time of year I go, I'm thinking about dessert first.

Mickey ice-cream bars and Dole Whip stands are sprinkled all over the parks, resorts, and Disney Springs, so it's hard not to eat one (or multiple) a day.

But I also love the s'mores from The Ganachery at Disney Springs and the carrot cake that's usually available at the Epcot Food and Wine Festival.

