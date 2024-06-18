I've been to all 50 states. I'm not in a rush to return to these 5, even though I liked visiting them.

I've been to all 50 US states as a solo traveler. Emily Hart

As a frequent solo traveler, I've been lucky enough to visit all 50 US states.

Although I've loved aspects of every state, there are some places I'm not in a rush to return to.

Indiana, North Dakota, and Kansas are some of the states I don't plan to return to anytime soon.

According to market research company Ipsos, the average American has only been to 12.5 states. But as a frequent solo traveler, I've been lucky enough to visit all 50 US states.

The journey has been filled with beauty, excitement, unique destinations, and a sense of accomplishment I never could have imagined.

Although I've found beauty in all 50 states and would honestly return to them all, there are some that I'm in less of a rush to visit again.

Whether the landscapes just weren't for me or the distance to travel was too great, here are the five states I'm not in a hurry to return to.

I enjoyed traveling to Indiana but would prefer to visit other states in the Midwest.

Indiana has a major national park, Indiana Dunes. PhotosByLarissaB/Shutterstock

Although I haven't visited every corner of Indiana and enjoyed my previous visits, I don't see myself returning anytime soon.

I prefer visiting many of the states around Indiana and am constantly working to get back to them. For example, Michigan and Wisconsin are two of my favorite places to visit.

Although Indiana has a major national park, Indiana Dunes, I'd rather visit the sand dunes in Michigan or simply head to Chicago, which is less than an hour from the park.

North Dakota is beautiful but more difficult to navigate.

For me, traveling to North Dakota is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock

In my opinion, North Dakota is one of the country's most otherworldly and beautiful states. Although I think it's worth a visit for anyone who appreciates plains, prairies, badlands, and wildlife, it is — to me — the sort of place that's a once-in-a-lifetime visit.

The state's remoteness and lack of larger cities (only Fargo has over 100,000 residents) make it a place that isn't necessarily as easy to just take a weekend trip to.

Since things are more spread out, this trip requires more planning than others. So, while I'd love to go back eventually, I likely won't find myself there again soon.

I found Kansas to be a bit monotonous.

I did enjoy visiting Monument Rocks in Kansas. Emily Hart

Although Kansas has more to offer than the traditional plains many people think of, I find the landscape to be somewhat monotonous.

However, I did love exploring hidden gems like Monument Rocks' giant chalk formations, which rise dramatically from the plains.

Although the state's mostly rural and agricultural nature is charming, I'd rather be in nearby Colorado or Missouri for more diverse landscapes.

I'd rather visit South Dakota or Wyoming than Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff National Monument is stunning. Zack Frank/Shutterstock

Because I have family in Nebraska, I find myself in the state quite often.

Due to its proximity to my home in Colorado, I've visited Nebraska dozens of times and have traveled to many outdoor recreation opportunities, parks, and unique destinations throughout the state.

Although I've had a blast exploring Omaha's vibrant art scene, and Scotts Bluff National Monument is simply stunning, the landscape is still not one I would choose over the surrounding areas in South Dakota or Wyoming.

I don't love the remoteness of some of Nevada's highways.

Lately, I've felt more comfortable knowing that others are nearby when I'm traveling solo. ABEMOS/Shutterstock

This one is tough because Nevada's state parks are some of the most amazing in the country. I even have fun on an occasional trip to Las Vegas. The only problem I have with Nevada is the remoteness of some of the highways.

The state is home to what Life magazine dubbed the "Loneliest Road in America" in 1986. The stretch of US Route 50 that crosses the state is remote, isolated, and vast.

I've enjoyed driving the road and other areas of the state multiple times. But lately, I've felt more comfortable knowing that others are nearby when I'm traveling solo.

