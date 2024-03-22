Ivanka Trump sends love to Kate Middleton as White House gives well wishes amid cancer diagnosis

Ivanka Trump has joined the White House in sending messages of support to the Princess of Wales and the Royal family, following the announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The news was shared by Kensington Palace on Friday, with a video message from the Princess in which she thanked her medical team and the public for their support during an “incredibly tough couple of months”.

Ms Trump – former White House adviser to her father, former president Donald Trump – responded to the princess’ Instagram post, writing “sending love and prayers to you and your family”.

In a lenghtier post on X, she wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.

“During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others.

I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate's diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.… https://t.co/MvLhAABLZA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 22, 2024

“Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”

In Friday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the news, which broke moments before the conference began. Ms Jean-Pierre said the White House wished Kate a “full recovery”.

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery,” she said. “I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time. so I’m not going to go further than that.”

She added: “I know folks are going to ask whether the president has spoken to her or the family.

Ivanka Trump responded to the princess’ Instagram post in which she announced her cancer diagnosis (AP)

“I can just say right now that we don’t have anything to share at this time, but obviously we wish the Duchess of Cambridge a full recovery and we are incredibly sad to hear of the news.

“We are taking this in, this terrible news, as all of you are, and so we don’t just have anything to share we want to make sure that we certainly respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time, not just for her but her family.

“Obviously we we wish the Duchess of Cambridge, a full recovery, and we are incredibly sad to hear of the news.”

First Lady Jill Biden later sent a short message, posted on X. “You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill” she wrote in response to Kate’s video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, California, also sent a message of support. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” it read.

You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill https://t.co/xlt7CcsjPu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 22, 2024

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also said his thoughts were with the Royal family following the news saying that it had been “so courageously shared”.

Mr Trudeau wrote on X: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.

“On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.”

In the deeply moving video message posted online on Friday, Kate disclosed that the cancer was discovered while she underwent major abdominal surgery at the London Clinic at the start of the year.

The 42-year-old princess said she needed to recover from surgery before she could start “preventative chemotherapy”, as advised by her medical team. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the announcement on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

The news comes as a huge shock to the royal family with King Charles and the future queen now both fighting cancer at the same time.

Global speculation has swirled for weeks about the Princess’ medical condition, with ceaseless rumours and wild conspiracy theories online.

Earlier this month Kate posted a Mother’s Day photo online, aimed to to quell speculation about her health, which came under further scrutiny after it was revealed it had been “doctored”. The princess later apologised, saying that she had edited the image herself.

US celebrities including Kim Kardashian weighed in on the speculation, and a number of US talk shows also dedicated segments in their shows to discuss the royals.