Ivanka Trump reveals her struggles with postpartum depression: 'It was a very challenging, emotional time for me'

Ivanka Trump is getting candid about motherhood.

In an interview premiering on Thursday, the first daughter sat down with Dr. Oz to discuss her struggles with postpartum depression. The 35-year-old has three children with husband Jared Kushner -- Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1 -- and she revealed that she had "some level" of postpartum following all her pregnancies.

"With each of my three children I had some level of postpartum," Trump said. When Dr. Oz asked her to clarify what she means, Trump confirmed she's talking about postpartum "depression."

Ivanka added: "It was a very challenging, emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and as an executive. And I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

The businesswoman has remained very private about her personal life before and during her father's presidency, so much so that her postpartum admission seemed to take Dr. Oz by surprise. The host then asked Ivanka why she's now choosing to open up about her personal life:

"Well I didn't know that I was," Trump said as she laughed. "But you asked me a question and ... it's incredibly important and look I consider myself a very hard-charging person, I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country."

The founder of her very own eponymous lifestyle brand, which spans from clothes to accessories, left her position as CEO to work as an adviser for her father President Trump. Her husband Jared has also taken a role as an adviser to the president.

Their family currently resides in Washington D.C. and despite their busy work schedules, Ivanka and Jared frequently spend time with their children, sharing snapshots of their time together on Instagram.

Later in the interview, Dr. Oz also addressed another hard-hitting topic -- working for President Trump at the White House.

"Well I think that my role, and anyone who works for the President of the United States, their role is to inform, advise and then ultimately execute," Ivanka told Dr. Oz. "So I'm not the decision maker. I have my views and I share them candidly and as a daughter I have the latitude to do that, but I also respect the process and my father is now president and the American people elected him based on his agenda and my job isn't to undermine that agenda, it's to embrace the areas where there's commonality and there are so many areas."





Watch the entire interview this Thursday, Sept. 21 on "The Dr. Oz Show."

