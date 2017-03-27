Ivanka Trump Posts Pictures With Children At Zoo

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Twitter Sunday with her children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore during their visit at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. In the picture they are seen posing in front of an elephant and the first daughter posted it with a caption that said "Making some new friends in DC."

On Sunday, while Ivanka enjoyed her visit to the zoo, her brother Donald Trump Jr. also posted photos and videos of himself with his sons Spencer and Donnie at Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Jr. also posted a video that showed his son Donnie reeling in a Blacktip shark to the shore. He wrote in the post "Amazing morning with Donnie, Spencer, and my buddy @blacktiph." The other photo had the three of them with the shark that they had caught and reeled onto the shore before releasing it back into the ocean.

Ivanka Trump and her family were vacationing in the exclusive ski-resort town last weekend. Donald Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump with their children Tristan, 5, Kai, 9, Donald III, 8, Spencer, 4 and Chloe, 2, also spent time skiing in Aspen, Colorado, along with Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and baby Theodore, 11 months. Tristan broke his leg while skiing during the family vacation. He has been recovering well after returning from the trip.

Last week, while the Trump family was enjoying their weekend in Aspen, it was announced Ivanka will get an office in the West Wing of the White House. She will also receive a security clearance and government-sponsored communication devices, even though she won't be working as a government employee. However, she won't draw a salary there. Ivanka's younger Eric and his wife Lara, who were also a part of their vacation, also announced last week they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in the month of September.

