Ivanka Trump And Justin Trudeau Continue Their Chummy Relationship

Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau made another memorable appearance together Tuesday night at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit and Gala in Washington, D.C.

Trump and Trudeau were both speakers at the summit. The two were also seated next to each other at a dinner for the event, where they were joined by the Canadian prime minister’s wife, Sophie.

Sophie Trudeau, Canada's first lady, left, Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, center, and Ivanka Trump listen during the Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

Notably absent from the photos is Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

The two were seated next to each other at the summit.

Though it makes sense why Trudeau, a noted feminist who has emphasized women’s rights during his time in office, attended the conference, it’s less clear why Trump was at the “Most Powerful Women” summit. The assistant to Donald Trump has regularly said that she doesn’t have the power to simply change her father’s mind when it comes to certain issues.

Twitter users have been fascinated with the relationship between Trump and Trudeau:

This is fascinating. Ivanka has a crush on Trudeau — cgk inc (@ckeller122) October 11, 2017

I can’t see why he wants to sit next to her. pic.twitter.com/0KEoxxuJW1 — DC5 Dan (@CupBoundLeafs) October 10, 2017

Meanwhile Jared..... — HudsonRiverCroc (@HudsonRiverCroc) October 11, 2017

Ivanka Trump Third Wheeling with Justin Trudeau https://t.co/mHmbHgbw81 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2017

Ivanka Trump reveals hint of chest as she cosies up to Justin Trudeau and wife at event https://t.co/1ok0rxP12Cpic.twitter.com/XmWkE2tlzm — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 11, 2017

The last memorable time the two were seated next to each other was during Trudeau’s visit to the White House back in February. The internet went crazy for the way Trump was staring at the PM in photos:

Look out Jared, Ivanka's eyeing Justin Trudeau like pic.twitter.com/BV0bZS9Yjn — Dan Berger (@danielhberger) February 13, 2017

And you thought this @realDonaldTrump & @JustinTrudeau pic was the best today?....girllllll check out @IvankaTrump giving the golden look .. pic.twitter.com/DXoepwTFQw — Darrell MacMullin (@DMACmullin) February 14, 2017

Relationship goals: find a woman who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/HphcU7svmw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2017

It seems the two are friendly together, as Trudeau attended a Broadway play and sat near Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, back in March.

Asked about meeting w/ @IvankaTrump in the crowd, Trudeau says she liked the musical like everyone else #ComeFromAwaypic.twitter.com/W0fLkLnVc4 — Ariana Kelland (@arianakelland) March 16, 2017

