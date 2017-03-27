Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Are Not Neighborhood Fans

Ivanka Trump and her family appeared to have settled into their new home in the nation's capital, but their presence in the Kalorama neighborhood of northwest Washington might taking some adjustment for nearby residents.

Complaints from the elite D.C. neighborhood surfaced recently, and locals have complained that Trump and her family have taken up too much space on the small street — from street parking to sidewalk space overtaken by full trash bags, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Neighbors have specifically cited three major issues with the family: lack of street parking availability, the Trump/Kushner’s inability to keep to the proper trash pickup schedule and the conspicuous presence of security and Secret Service members that have tied up parking and general street space.

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in,” a neighbor that lived across the street, Marietta Robinson, told the AP.

The complaints came to light following a recent neighborhood commission meeting, the news outlet reported. In attendance to voice concern over the lack of parking in the area was Chris Wallace, a Fox News Anchor. Neighbors have also complained about the Secret Service presence – Trump travels with a four-vehicle motorcade in tow, according to Robinson.

Secret Service agency officials were said to have met with city members and neighbors to discuss the concern over parking. Some have complained that secret service members have parked their cars all over Tracy Place NW, and “No Parking” signs have been posted by the family.

The first daughter and her family rent the six-bedroom, $5.5 million home, and moved into the residence this past winter. Barack Obama recently moved into a home in the area with his family following the end of his presidency. Kalorama boasts a community of major political figures, ambassadors, philanthropists and is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the capital.

