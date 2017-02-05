Ivanka Trump, Jared Kusher Stops LGBTQ Rights Rollback, Community NOT Impressed

Ivanka and Jared Kushner on LGBTQ Rights [Feature Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images] More

As Ivanka Trump continues to be the neutral symbolism in Donald Trump’s White House reign, many are becoming more and more skeptic in her ability to actually sway her father.

In one of President Donald Trump’s latest proposed executive order, he has threatened the rights of the LGBTQ community with a draft that would rescind Obama’s protection on the minority. “Fortunately,” as Ivanka’s press highlights, it was her and husband Jared Kushner who helped kill the suggested executive order.

According to New York Times, the draft has already circulated amongst the conservatives in the White House and it would reportedly mimic the version of “religious freedom” Mike Pence supported back in 2015. However, according to Vice President Pence’s allies, it was not him twho pushed for the White House order.

In the light of the massive Nordstrom dismissal of Trump’s fashion line, the power couple allegedly “helped lead the charge to scuttle a draft executive order.” Two sources close to the couple also stated that they have proof of the two supporting the LGBTQ community. They added that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner even favored a public statement coming from Trump’s administration stating they would uphold Obama’s 2014 executive order.

Last Tuesday, the White House released the statement to assure the LGBTQ community.