Ivanka Trump Gets Schooled After Trying To Make A Point About Education

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and a White House adviser, wrote an op-ed for the New York Post about introducing tech education as early as kindergarten.

She said tech in education was part of her “White House portfolio,” a comment that didn’t go over well online, given that she has no expertise in either tech or education.

Many critics also referred to the unfolding email scandal surrounding Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, another White House adviser:

Perhaps Ivanka can teach kids how to re-route their emails so that they won't be discovered. Also, why does she have a security clearance? https://t.co/KGIVyBzss6 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 5, 2017

Will she teach them on visiting day at prison? — Liza Reich (@Lizaland) October 5, 2017

I didn't realize she was an expert on early childhood education. She might want to study the impact of parental incarceration on kids. — Liz (@teagueeee) October 5, 2017

It's simple. Ivanka is a big proponent of child labor and she and Jared are clearly looking for a tech savvy 6 yr old to encrypt their email — Dennis Annastas (@nymeatbrick) October 4, 2017

I assume so billionaire* heiresses learn at a young age that the DA can access their grifting emails https://t.co/jg1Z35M2NW — Zev Karlin-Neumann (@zkarlinn) October 4, 2017

She is no role model for children. Would be felons don't get to give parental advice. — Jeanie (@jeanie31199) October 5, 2017

At 4 years, my granddaughter knew how to use a touch screen w/ Windows 10 to open videos she was allowed to watch. Tell Ivanka it's a thing. — Dave Warren (@ASonofKansas) October 5, 2017

Here's something better she can do! Learn how to explain to your kids that daddy and grandpa are going to be away for a while! pic.twitter.com/zloY333NLh — Latina 4 Justice (@impeacht_45NOW) October 5, 2017

Is she also in favor of keeping those same kids insured via CHIP? Cause I've heard crickets from the "senior White House" advisor on that. — Rebecca Butterfield (@rcbutter1) October 5, 2017

Hiding email accounts has certainly given her “expertise” in the tech world. — ddd (@ddd_deborah) October 5, 2017

Tech? She makes a living choosing clothing designs to stamp her unique name on. — Mark Hamann (@KI7BDA) October 5, 2017

Recycling a topic countless have taken on previously with little insight into any actionable steps...cool https://t.co/Kkwof7tAyy — Bridget Fisher (@Bridget_El) October 5, 2017

