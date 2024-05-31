Ivanka Trump, family of Donald Trump react to guilty verdict: 'I love you dad'

Family members including some of Donald Trump's children and his niece are speaking out the heels of Thursday's historic criminal hush money conviction of the former president.

"I love you dad," his daughter Ivanka Trump posted in a story on Instagram alongside a photo of her sitting on her father's lap when she was a child, wearing a birthday hat.

The second child of Trump, 77, and his late wife Ivana Trump, his 42-year-old daughter served as a former senior advisor during her embattled father's administration.

Late Thursday afternoon, Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced July 11, but legal experts previously told USA TODAY the presumptive Republican nominee is likely to get only probation or a shorter sentence.

Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, daughter Tiffany and daughter-in-law Lara attended closing arguments of his hush money trial.

Thursday's conviction inside a New York courtroom marked the first time in American history a former president or major party candidate has been convicted of a crime.

'Speechless': Swing state voters react to Donald Trump's guilty verdict

Trump expected to speak Friday morning

After being found guilty, Trump called the outcome "a disgrace" and his attorneys vowed to appeal their client's conviction.

He was expected to give a press conference Friday morning.

Is his political fallout here? How will Donald Trump's guilty verdict hit his reelection bid?

Eric Trump reacts to father's conviction

Eric Trump, his 40-year-old middle son, expressed his thoughts on X, suggesting his father will win the upcoming presidential election.

"May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election," the 40-year-old wrote.

May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 30, 2024

Before that, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his disgust in the verdict to ABC News.

"The Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world (expletive)," Trump Jr. 46, said in a statement to the outlet. "Nov. 5 is our last chance to save it."

'A shameful day': Congressional GOP slams Trump verdict

Niece: 'I absolutely think he should go to jail'

The ex-president's more than six week-long trial featured dramatic clashes between not only attorneys and witnesses but Trump and the judge.

Trump’s niece @MaryLTrump says we need to “be braced” for another ‘Big Lie’ “pivot” from the former president following Thursday's historic guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/tozemvgqZw — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 31, 2024

During an interview with CNN Newsnight Thursday, Reporter Abby Phillip asked the ex-president's niece, Mary Trump, if she thinks her uncle should go to jail.

"I absolutely think he should go to jail and that's not just based on the findings here of being guilty, but because of his egregious behavior during the course of this trial," his niece, an author, told Phillip.

Mary Trump, 59, has previously criticized her uncle publicly.

In 2020, while promoting her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" she admitted she has heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.

