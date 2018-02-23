Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over Olympic Closing Ceremony Gig

Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has been widely criticized on Twitter.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser will lead the U.S. delegation at Sunday’s closing ceremony. She’s also scheduled to dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and attend sporting events during the three-day trip.

Vice President Mike Pence caught similar heat for representing the U.S. at the opening ceremony. Team USA’s two openly gay male athletes, skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon, both blasted the vice president’s intolerance of the LGBTQ community.

Now, many are asking why the first daughter is representing the U.S. on the global stage:

Not sure why you are our representative for the closing ceremonies. You were not elected.

— SPowl (@spowellnow) February 23, 2018

Why the hell is @IvankaTrump leading the #usolympic team at the closing ceremony? How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/KEwpWaz2Nk

— Lisa Fittko (@lisafittko) February 23, 2018

Ultimate participation award goes to...Ivanka Trump! Daddy is gonna let her pretend to be an Olympian for the closing ceremony. Yaaaay!

— So Ready To Hunt Some Witches (@thundermccrackn) February 23, 2018

Doesn’t her love of winter sports involve Aspen, designer onesies for the slopes, and hot chocolate in exclusive lodges?

— La Fourchette (@lafourchette) February 21, 2018

Would you also be doing a little business while there? That goes without saying. Stop embarrassing us!

— CAROLE (@MOUNPAM) February 22, 2018

I just saw where Ivanka is going to South Korea to lead the American Team in he closing ceremony ........The Question is WHY ???? What gives her the right to Lead anyone ........#TheResistance

— Randy Atkins (@ratkins57) February 23, 2018

Why? @IvankaTrump does NOT represent the USA. It is shameful for Trump's family to go. (Unless she is the First Lady in her duties...)

— ProfessingProf (@Professing_Prof) February 23, 2018

