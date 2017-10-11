Ivanka Trump wears form-fitting white dress to reunite with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Ivanka Trump was all smiles on Tuesday night as he enjoyed dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.

Ivanka Trump was all smiles on Tuesday night as she enjoyed dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The event was part of the three-day Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit and Gala in Washington, D.C.

The first daughter attended the kick-off event in a form-fitting white dress, with the hemline hitting just above her knees. She accessorized the frock with a pair of statement black earrings.

As for Sophie (Canada doesn't officially use the first lady title), she dazzled in a white dress with sparkly beading on the front. The prime minister sat in between the two ladies and looked dapper as ever in a black suit that he paired with a skinny tie.

The PM was the keynote speaker for the gala, and he took the opportunity to explain why he's hoping to get President Trump to include key issues like the protection of women's rights, environment and labor in the new NAFTA agreement.

After the speech, the prime minister and first daughter spoke and took photos with high school students in attendance.

If you recall, the first daughter and prime minister first crossed paths back in March 2017 when Trudeau hosted Trump at an outsider-themed Broadway show. Ivanka Trump joined a 600 person delegation — including many proud Canadians and more than 123 ambassadors to the United Nations — for a mid-week showing of Broadway's "Come From Away."