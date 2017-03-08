Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Is In Demand

Despite the #GrabYourWallet campaign that called for a boycott of Donald Trump's daughter brand, the clothing line reported a surge in sales.

President Donald Trump’s elder daughter and confidant Ivanka Trump may have been embroiled in controversies related to her clothing line early this year, but the brand has benefitted enormously, possibly from the publicity it has been receiving, reports show.

In the starting of February, department store chain Nordstrom announced it was dropping Ivanka’s clothing and accessories over concerns regarding poor product sales. The president of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, Abigail Klem, however, disagrees.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” Klem told Refinery29 in an interview published Tuesday. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

E-commerce aggregator Lyst found sales of Ivanka Trump’s brand registered an increase of 346 percent from January to February, according to Refinery29. The brand also reportedly increased 557 percent in February compared to the same month last year.

Ivanka, 35, took a formal leave of absence from her brand after her father became president. After Nordstrom dropped her line in February, President Trump took to Twitter to protest the “unfair” treatment being meted out to his daughter. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway went a step ahead during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” to urge viewers to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

“Grab Your Wallet,” a campaign critical of the president and his administration, on the other hand, called on the public to boycott retailers that offered any Ivanka or Donald Trump-related products. A number of retailers, citing the same reason as Nordstrom, either dropped the brand or reduced the number of its items they sold.

Despite Trump’s daughter reportedly acting as “walking billboard” for the line with her numerous appearances in Ivanka Trump clothing, the firm maintained it is completely distinct from Ivanka or her political role. Klem herself is a registered Democrat.

“It’s unprecedented what this brand is dealing with,” Klem said in the interview. “We are really committed to having the brand be separate, even from [Ivanka], so certainly her dad is even more distant from that. We're committed to doing everything we can to carve an identity for this brand that is about what the brand stands for and the core brand attributes. And so absolutely, it complicated matters.”

