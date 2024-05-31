Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

Ivanka Trump has said little publicly about her father’s legal battles, and has barely mentioned him at all on social media in recent months.

But that changed on Thursday after Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money trial in New York.

She posted a childhood pic of herself with her father, along with the words “I love you dad” and a heart emoji, in her Instagram stories:

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Ivanka Trump

Two of Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have appeared with him in court and spoken out online on in the right-wing media about the case, mostly to echo the former president’s cries of a “rigged” prosecution.

But Ivanka Trump ― who served as a White House advisor to her father ― has largely avoided public comment on her father’s legal cases. Many of her social media posts in recent years have been family vacation pics, selfies and holiday messages.

She said in 2022 that she’s not planning a return to the campaign trail or to politics, although Puck reported earlier this month that she could be warming to the idea.