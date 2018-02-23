Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Ms Trump's visit has been compared to that of Kim Jong-un's sister earlier in the games - AFP

Ivanka Trump touched down in Seoul on Friday in a highly anticipated visit to attend this weekend’s closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Ms Trump, a senior White House adviser and the daughter of the president, was due to attend dinner with South Korean president Moon-Jae-in in Seoul this evening before heading to Pyeongchang this weekend.

Ms Trump’s arrival marks the latest in a string of high profile appearances at the Winter Games, where sporting events have been increasingly eclipsed by powerful political delegations and diplomatic manoeuvres behind the scenes.

Comparisons have been drawn between Ms Trump and Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who appeared to mesmorise global media with her presence at the Opening Ceremony, despite not speaking a word in public.

To mark the end of the games on Sunday, North Korea is planning to send an equally senior-ranking delegation, reportedly led by General Kim Yong-chol, who heads Pyongyang’s department for inter-Korea relations and formerly ran its spying agency.

However, White House officials have reportedly ruled out the possibility of a formal meeting between Ms Trump and North Korean officials, emphasising that the reason she is attending is to support US athletes and because “she is something of a winter sports enthusiast”.

North Korea’s high profile involvement in the Winter Olympics has widely been perceived as a thawing of tensions between the two Koreas, with a unified team competing for the first time in the history of the games.

However, observers have raised concerns that Pyongyang is using the event as a diplomatic stage in order to soften its image in the international community against a backdrop of tightened sanctions and soaring tensions.

Ms Trump may well be hoping that her South Korea trip generates a more positive reaction than the visit by US vice president Mike Pence during the opening ceremony, which appeared to highlight an apparent distance between Seoul and Washington.

In contrast to Mr Moon’s interaction with the Pyongyang delegation, Mr Pence appeared not to even acknowledge their presence despite sitting in the same box during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, it later came to light that a meeting between Mr Pence and Pyongyang officials was scrapped at the eleventh hour after he reportedly denounced North Korea as a “murderous regime”.

Ms Trump was due to join a string of dignitaries at the dinner Mr Moon is hosting on Friday night at Sangchunjae, a traditional Korean house located inside the presidential Blue House.

A kosher vegetarian menu has been prepared for Ms Trump, according to local media reports, with a small concert also planned including traditional Korean music.