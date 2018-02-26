Ivanka Trump: 'I Believe My Father' On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of President Donald Trump, says she sides with her father when it comes to the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

When asked about the allegations during an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, Ivanka appeared agitated and defended her father.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” Trump told NBC’s Peter Alexander.

“I don’t think that’s a question that you would ask many other daughters,” she continued. “I believe my father. I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

At least 21 women have publicly accused President Trump of sexually harassing or assaulting them, some from as far back as the early 1980s. The accusations range from forcible kissing to groping and other unwanted sexual advances.

The president has vehemently denied all accusations of sexual misconduct.

Ivanka Trump, who has been tight-lipped about the allegations against her father, was hit with backlash last month when she tweeted in support of #TimesUp, a movement focused on eliminating inequality and sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

She caused a frenzy on the internet again weeks later when she removed “advocate for the education and empowerment of women & girls” from her Twitter bio. It’s unclear what prompted the alteration.